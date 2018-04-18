Bill revamping gun background checks reaches SC Senate floor, but unlikely to become law

A bill which would give the FBI more time for background checks on flagged gun buyers has reached the South Carolina Senate floor, but it is extremely unlikely to become law this year.

The proposal which passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday would increase the maximum time for a gun background check from three days to five. Democrats and moderate Republicans have pushed for the changes after the FBI admitted it ran out of time searching for discrepancies on convicted church shooter Dylann Roof when he bought the gun he used in 2015.

Lead sponsor State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, said it would only apply to those gun purchasers who are flagged by the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) at the point of sale. “90 percent pass or are rejected within the first two minutes,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting. “You’re now talking about less than 10 percent, and closer to seven percent of people who have to wait.”

Current federal law allows the FBI to put a hold on gun sales to flagged buyers for up to three days as the agency investigates any potential felony arrests or restraining orders which could bar the individual from owning a gun. S.516 would add an additional two days for a total of five.

The bill also tries to improve reporting by county and municipal courts to ensure the NICS database is updated regularly. The bill would require information on disqualifying convictions, restraining orders, orders of protection or stalking/harassing charges be submitted within 48 hours of a judge’s decision. However, the Judiciary Committee agreed to loosen that requirement to five days after local governments complained.

“We heard a lot of feedback from the clerks of court who say they can’t get it done (that quickly),” Kimpson said.

But conservatives questioned why courts were being given so much time when modern technology allows the information to be submitted electronically. Some worried about giving FBI agents additional time to delay sales for customers who turn out to be legal buyers.

“With such a narrow band of problems to rectify, that can be done,” State Sen. Wes Climer, R-York, said. “The correct answer is not to deprive law-abiding citizens their lawful access to a firearm. But, instead to focus on making a better background check system.”

The bill is highly unlikely to pass this year, since it missed last week’s “crossover deadline,” which requires a bill pass either the House or Senate by that point or else need a supermajority for approval.

S.516 tries to address what its supporters call the “Charleston loophole,” which allows a gun buyer to purchase the weapon if the FBI cannot determine within three days why the sale was flagged. In Roof’s case, his drug arrest months earlier was improperly filed with the wrong arresting agency. As a result, the FBI was not able to find information on a drug charge which should have blocked Roof from owning a weapon. Roof later used the gun to kill nine black churchgoers at a Bible study in Charleston.

However, the bill’s co-sponsor State Sen. Greg Gregory admits the two additional days likely would not have made a difference in Roof’s case. But he hopes the new requirements can help stop future illegal sales.