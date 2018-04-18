Bill regulating dams dead in SC, legislators to bring it up next session

Although a bill which would change how South Carolina dams are regulated is increasingly unlikely to make it to a vote this legislative session, members of the General Assembly believe it is too important to let go.

After hearing testimony on the bill Wednesday, a Senate environmental panel voted to delay its advance. State Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, said senators would work over the summer to craft a bill to prefile when the legislature returns for its next session.

“This is a very complicated bill,” he said. “It touches so many people.”

Among those affected by this legislation are the state’s farmers. Many in agricultural industry want dams used for farm ponds and irrigation systems to be classified separately from others because they sit in rural areas which affect few, if any, neighbors downstream.

Titan Farms Vice President of Operations Jason Rodgers told the subcommittee farmers cannot afford thousands of dollars to pay an engineer or to bring a dam up to standards set by the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“To bring that kind of burden on the farmer is a little unjust,” he said. “Obviously we want everybody to be safe, but we live in rural South Carolina. There’s no major things downstream from us.”

H.3216 passed the House last year, but was never considered in the Senate until now — with only three weeks remaining in the year’s session. It would increase the number of dams that would be regulated as “significant hazards” by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

SC Farm Bureau President Harry Ott said many of these farm dams were built decades ago and should not be held to a higher standard now that development is spreading into rural areas.

“Now all of a sudden, people want to move to the country,” he said. “So now Jason finds the possibility of somebody coming in a couple miles down below of his pond dam and building a housing development.”

Ott said during the flood of 2015, most farm pond dams functioned properly.

“My biggest frustration having been involved with this for three years, is there’s been a failure of the distinction between an urban area and a rural area when it comes to these dams,” South Carolina Forestry Association President Cam Crawford said. “What happens in Forest Acres, we support anything that they need to do.”

In the flood of 2015, dams failed in the Forest Acres area near Columbia and flooded hundreds of homes and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Because DHEC has ordered some dam owners to inspect and bring them into compliance, there’s been a demand for engineers who can do the inspections. However, there are few engineers in South Carolina who can conduct the inspections.

“I’m doing a lot of the designs and answering questions for some of the farmers and they can’t afford to do a lot of the upgrades that’s being mandated on them on a very quick schedule,” President of Palmetto Consulting Engineering Group Margaret McClam said. She said inspections alone cost about $5,000.

Kerr said Lexington County Emergency services respond to dam calls about three times a year. He said there needs to be a law to regulate dams.

“We have one landowner who owns a pond that floods houses regularly who lives in Las Vegas,” he said. “We’ve sent him legal documents but we have no teeth. He ignores them.”

Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler told the subcommittee dam regulation is necessary but this bill needs more work.

“We need to have robust dam safety,” he said. “This bill that’s in front of you is not a great reworking of our dam safety laws. This is not a great reform. This is the bare minimum of what we can do. This gives DHEC tools they need to respond to dam failures.”

State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, said regulations need to be a law instead of being up to the discretion of DHEC.

DHEC says South Carolina has about 2,400 regulated dams in the state. Of those, about 600 are classified as “significant” or “high hazard.” Click here for DHEC information on South Carolina dams.

“This matter is going to take a lot of committed attention,” Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee Chair Danny Verdin, R-Laurens, said.