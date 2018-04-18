Greenville hospital opens station to help install child car safety seats

Parents taking their newborns home from the Greenville Health System Children’s Hospital will be assured their babies are as safe as possible.

Greenville Health System and Safe Kids Upstate opened a new child car safety seat installation station inside the hospital this week. It is the first hospital-based installation station in South Carolina.

“This has been a longtime effort,” said Lee Penny with Safe Kids Upstate and the Bradshaw Institute for Community Child Health and Advocacy. “We’ve been working with hospital leadership to get a place on the hospital campus. So, that way, any family, right before they go home with their first baby or their third baby can have their car seat checked and made sure it’s installed properly.”

Penny said the location made sense since more babies are born at the hospital than any other hospital in South Carolina.

“We’d get a lot of calls from parents who had children in the NICU or in the hospital and they were a little concerned about how their car seat was installed,” Penny said. “And so my staff was great and they’d drive to the hospital quite often and meet parents to help look at their car seats. But we said, really, let’s meet our patients where they are and let’s meet our families when it’s convenient for them.”

Safe Kids Upstate operates ten other stations in the Oconee, Greenville or the Pickens County areas.

Based on national numbers, four out of five child car safety seats are installed improperly. “We’ve found that to be higher in our Greenville community,” Safe Kids Upstate program coordinator Bridgette Watson said.

Watson said use of child safety seats reduces injuries from car crashes by 71 percent.

Parents who have their child car safety seats installed at the hospital are sent home with the knowledge to install and adjust the seat as the child grows. The station is staffed by technicians who undergo hours of training.

Watson said technicians checked five safety seats when the station opened on its first day. “We found an error with every seat checked so far,” he said.

“A lot of times what we hear from the public is ‘my friend put my car seat in’ or ‘my neighbor installed it for me’ and just like our last car seat that we checked today at our station, the woman went to her neighbor who installed it but unfortunately, it was installed incorrectly.”

Click here for information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control on child passenger safety.

Click here for information on child passenger seat safety in the Midlands area.

Click here for information on child passenger seat safety in the Charleston area.

Many local fire departments and law enforcement agencies provide child passenger safety seat installation or inspection services.