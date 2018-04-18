Lee Correctional Institution understaffed

Even though a melee at a South Carolina prison which killed seven inmates was the worst loss of life at an American prison since at least 1993, those who cover the state’s prison facilities warn what happened should not be a surprise.

According to The State newspaper, even before Sunday’s riot at Lee Correctional Institution, state officials knew staffing levels at South Carolina’s prisons were not adequate to maintain safety.

Sunday’s violence is only the latest incident in what has become increasingly violent situations at Department of Corrections facilities. Last month, Lee inmates took a guard hostage. 20 inmate deaths at SCDC facilities since January 2017 have been blamed on other inmates, including four strangled in a psychiatric ward last April.

Ongoing lawsuits claim two inmate deaths in 2016 were due to a lack of staffing positions and poor care.

One in five South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) positions were unfilled in 2016 . An official state report found that staffing levels were at critical levels as violence escalated. Experts say understaffing leaves staff exposed to attacks, inmates free to attack one another and forcing corrections officers, who already have a tough job, to work even harder.

Staffing at Lee became an issue after SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said correctional officers had to wait four hours after Sunday’s fight broke out before enough reinforcements were on-scene to retake the dorm. While he has spoken about staffing issues in the past, Stirling downplayed them this week. He said the violene began during a shift change, when 44 staff members were on duty during overlapping shifts.

Still, Stirling said around 28 percent of correctional officer jobs are unfilled at Lee Correctional.