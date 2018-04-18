President remains strong with his base in South Carolina according to latest poll

After his first year in office with mixed results and many West Wing staff changes, but with an economy that continues to thrive, President Donald Trump’s approval rating has climbed a little in South Carolina to 46 percent, according to the latest Winthrop Poll. President Trump’s approval rating among adults in South Carolina was 42 percent in February.

Poll Director, Dr. Scott Huffmon, told South Carolina Radio Network that it was not an election poll. “This is a general population poll. So when we’re looking at these numbers we’re looking at what a representative sample of adult South Carolinians believe.”

Congress has a 77 percent disapproval rating among South Carolinians.

The 45th president has a disapproval rating of 47 percent among Palmetto State citizens. Among respondents who self-identify as Republican, Trump has retained strong support with an 80 percent approval rate.

Here’s how South Carolinians describe Trump using these adjectives:

Honest: Of all respondents, 45 percent said that very or somewhat accurately describes Trump, 38 percent said the term was a very inaccurate description of Trump and 79 percent of Democratic identifiers said very inaccurate.

Of all respondents, 45 percent said that very or somewhat accurately describes Trump, 38 percent said the term was a very inaccurate description of Trump and 79 percent of Democratic identifiers said very inaccurate. Capable: 58 percent of all respondents said that is very or somewhat accurate, 42 percent of Evangelicals (of all races) said that is very accurate, while 29 percent of all respondents said it was very inaccurate.

58 percent of all respondents said that is very or somewhat accurate, 42 percent of Evangelicals (of all races) said that is very accurate, while 29 percent of all respondents said it was very inaccurate. Christian: 48 percent of GOP identifiers said that was somewhat accurate, while 39 percent of all respondents said it was inaccurate and 77 percent of Democratic identifiers said it was very inaccurate.

48 percent of GOP identifiers said that was somewhat accurate, while 39 percent of all respondents said it was inaccurate and 77 percent of Democratic identifiers said it was very inaccurate. Godly: 47 percent of all respondents said that is very inaccurate and 36 percent of Evangelicals said it was very inaccurate. Of the GOP identifiers, 39 percent said it was somewhat accurate.

47 percent of all respondents said that is very inaccurate and 36 percent of Evangelicals said it was very inaccurate. Of the GOP identifiers, 39 percent said it was somewhat accurate. Moral: 59 percent of all respondents said it was somewhat or very inaccurate, while 61 percent of GOP identifiers said it was either somewhat or very accurate.

59 percent of all respondents said it was somewhat or very inaccurate, while 61 percent of GOP identifiers said it was either somewhat or very accurate. Strong: 89 percent of GOP identifiers said that is somewhat or very accurate, while a fourth of all respondents said it was very inaccurate.

89 percent of GOP identifiers said that is somewhat or very accurate, while a fourth of all respondents said it was very inaccurate. Stands up for people like me: 43 percent of GOP identifiers and 42 percent of White Evangelicals said this statement is very accurate. Half of all respondents said it was somewhat or very inaccurate.

Huffmon said that 75 percent of White Evangelicals feel that describing Trump as someone who stands up for them is very or somewhat accurate. Nationally, White Evangelical support for Trump remains at levels usually only seen among strong partisans. The fact that fewer than half of Evangelicals overall would describe Trump as ‘Godly’ or ‘Moral’ suggests that his strength with these groups comes not from modeling pious behavior, but from them viewing him as a bulwark against a culture that they feel is increasingly hostile to them.

PROBLEM ISSUES, THE ECONOMY AND STATE GOVERNMENT

S.C. residents said the most important problem facing our country is immigration, followed by racism, and politicians/government. Those surveyed said the most important issues facing the Palmetto State are, and these same issues keep cropping up: education, roads/bridges/infrastructure, and jobs or unemployment.

Nearly three-fourths of South Carolina residents said our country’s economy is very good or fairly good, while 67 percent think the condition of the state’s economy is either very or fairly good. Nearly 59 percent described their own financial situation as good or excellent.

So, who is responsible for helping those in poverty? A majority of Winthrop Poll respondents whether they identify as Democrat or a Republican said it should be equally by government and religious charities. Only 19 percent said it should be primarily government.

CONGRESS, SC GOVERNOR HENRY MCMASTER AND OTHER POLITICIANS

South Carolina residents consistently do not approve of the way Congress is handling its job, with only 14 percent approving.

The approval rating for Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for election this year, has remained steady around 46 percent. His disapproval ratings are at 29 percent, with 19 percent not sure. Elected as the lieutenant governor in 2014, McMaster took over as governor on Jan. 24, 2017 after Trump tapped Governor Nikki Haley to be the United Nations ambassador.

The S.C. General Assembly got an approval nod from 44 percent of those polled, while 38 percent disapprove of the job they’re doing.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s approval is nearly evenly split among all South Carolinians. He has a 45 percent approval rating and a 46 percent disapproval rating. His approval among Republicans, and those who lean Republican, is around 50 percent.

Approval ratings for the state’s junior senator, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, have dropped but remain high with the Republican base. He has a 77 percent approval rating among those who identify as Republicans. Scott’s popularity among the general public remains high as well, with 57 percent reporting approval of the job he is doing.

Other miscellaneous takes from the Winthrop Poll

Half believe all people in the United States have an equal chance to succeed if they work equally, while 44 percent said they do not.

60 percent said homosexuality should be accepted by our society.

Respondents were split 46 percent each on whether government aid does more harm than good in offering assistance.

Almost 60 percent said stricter environmental laws and regulations are worth the cost.

60 percent said humans have evolved over time, while 33 percent said they existed in their present form since the beginning of time.

47 percent of respondents said they own a gun or firearm; 59 percent of respondents reported that they lived in a household with a gun (owned either by themselves or someone else in the household.)

METHODOLOGY

For this latest Winthrop Poll, callers surveyed 789 residents in South Carolina by landline and cell phones between April 7-16. Results which use all respondents have a margin of error of approximately +/- 3.5 percent at the 95 percent confidence level. Subgroups have higher margins of error. Margins of error are based on weighted sample size and account for design effects.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL METHODOLOGY STATEMENT.



POLL FUNDING AND CONTACT INFORMATION

The Winthrop Poll is funded by Winthrop University with additional support from The West Forum on Politics and Policy.