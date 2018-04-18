New poll shows President remains strong with his SC base, but majority of state doesn’t see him as moral

After his first year in office with mixed results and many West Wing staff changes, but with an economy that still thrives, President Donald Trump’s approval rating has climbed slightly in South Carolina to 46 percent, according to the latest Winthrop University Poll.

Poll Director Scott Huffmon told South Carolina Radio Network the poll showed a minor rise from 42 percent in February. “This is a general population poll. So when we’re looking at these numbers we’re looking at what a representative sample of adult South Carolinians believe.”

Meanwhile, Congress has a 77 percent disapproval rating among South Carolinians.

The Winthrop Poll surveyed 789 South Carolina residents by landline and cell phones between April 7-16. The results which use all respondents have a margin of error of approximately 3.5 percent. Subgroups asking individual Republicans and Democrats have higher margins of error.

The 45th president has a disapproval rating of 47 percent among Palmetto State citizens. Among respondents who self-identify as Republican, Trump has retained strong support with an 80 percent approval rate.

Here’s how South Carolinians describe Trump using these adjectives:

Honest: Of all respondents, 45 percent said that very or somewhat accurately describes Trump, 38 percent said the term was a very inaccurate description of Trump and 79 percent of Democratic identifiers said very inaccurate.

Capable: 58 percent of all respondents said that is very or somewhat accurate, 42 percent of Evangelicals (of all races) said that is very accurate, while 29 percent of all respondents said it was very inaccurate.

Christian: 48 percent of GOP identifiers said that was somewhat accurate, while 39 percent of all respondents said it was inaccurate and 77 percent of Democratic identifiers said it was very inaccurate.

Godly: 47 percent of all respondents said that is very inaccurate and 36 percent of Evangelicals said it was very inaccurate. Of the GOP identifiers, 39 percent said it was somewhat accurate.

Moral: 59 percent of all respondents said it was somewhat or very inaccurate, while 61 percent of GOP identifiers said it was either somewhat or very accurate.

Strong: 89 percent of GOP identifiers said that is somewhat or very accurate, while a fourth of all respondents said it was very inaccurate.

Stands up for people like me: 43 percent of GOP identifiers and 42 percent of White Evangelicals said this statement is very accurate. Half of all respondents said it was somewhat or very inaccurate.

Huffmon said that 75 percent of White Evangelicals feel that describing Trump as someone who stands up for them is very or somewhat accurate. Nationally, White Evangelical support for Trump remains at levels usually only seen among strong partisans. Huffmon said the fact fewer than half of Evangelicals overall would describe Trump as ‘Godly’ or ‘Moral’ suggests that his strength with these groups comes not from modeling pious behavior, but from them viewing him as a bulwark against a culture that they feel is increasingly hostile to them.

PROBLEM ISSUES, THE ECONOMY AND STATE GOVERNMENT

South Carolina residents said the most important problem facing our country is immigration, followed by racism, and politicians/government. Those surveyed said the most important issues facing the Palmetto State are, and these same issues keep cropping up: education, roads/bridges/infrastructure, and jobs or unemployment.

Nearly three-fourths of South Carolina residents said the country’s economy is very good or fairly good, while 67 percent think the condition of the state’s economy is either very or fairly good. Nearly 59 percent described their own financial situation as good or excellent.

A majority of respondents said caring for the less fortunate should be shared equally by government and religious charities. Only 19 percent said it should be primarily government.

CONGRESS, SC GOVERNOR HENRY MCMASTER AND OTHER POLITICIANS

South Carolina residents consistently do not approve of the way Congress is handling its job, with only 14 percent approving.

The approval rating for Governor Henry McMaster, who is running for election this year, has remained steady around 46 percent. His disapproval ratings are at 29 percent, with 19 percent not sure. McMaster took over as governor in January 2017 after Trump tapped then-Gov. Nikki Haley to be the country’s United Nations ambassador.

The state legislature got an approval nod from 44 percent of those polled, while 38 percent disapprove of the job they’re doing.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s approval is nearly evenly split among all South Carolinians. He has a 45 percent approval rating and a 46 percent disapproval rating. His approval among Republicans, and those who lean Republican, is around 50 percent.

Approval ratings for the state’s junior senator, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, have dropped but remain high with the Republican base. He has a 77 percent approval rating among those who identify as Republicans. Scott’s popularity among the general public remains high as well, with 57 percent reporting approval of the job he is doing.

Other miscellaneous takes from the Winthrop Poll