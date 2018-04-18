SC House sends police dog protection measure back to committee

The South Carolina House has sent back to committee a bill which would double the penalty for killing or injuring police animals.

The 51-25 vote came after opponents like State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, questioned language in the bill which defines criminal actions against a police K-9 dog to include taunting or teasing. Rutherford said the legislation does not define what that means.

“I know what it means if someone harasses me,” Rutherford said on the House floor. “I don’t know what it means if someones harasses my dog.”

The bill would increase the maximum prison sentence from 5 years to 10 years and double the fine to $10,000. It also adds language requiring a suspect who kills or injures the dog to pay for its replacement and training costs. The proposal is named “Hyco’s Law” after an Anderson County K9 that was shot and killed while chasing a suspect. The House has since added the names Fargo and Mojo to honor two other police dogs killed in the line of duty since 2012.

“Hyco’s Law” passed the Senate last year, but has stalled in the House after Rutherford put up a spirited defense. The Columbia Democratic lawmaker insists current laws would be enough to cover abuse against police animals. The House recommitted the bill to the Judiciary Committee on Tuesday to improve its language. No lawmakers spoke againt Rutherford’s efforts Tuesday, although at least two dozen opposed the vote.

The measure is sponsored by former Republican State Sen. Kevin Bryant, who has resigned his seat and become lieutenant governor since introducing it last year. “Police dogs actually have a badge,” he told WCBD at the time. “They are not a piece of equipmen. They’re a partner, and they’re very valuable. So we felt it was necessary to increase the penalties.”

Rutherford said the bill could justify charges against a person who defends themselves against an overly-aggressive police dog