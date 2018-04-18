SCRN Evening Newscast (AUDIO)

Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— New report says SC prisons agency was consolidating violent criminals into Lee Correctional during months ahead of Sunday’s violence

— Meanwhile, prison leaders say they are installing new equipment they hope can block signals from illegal cell phones at the prison

— A bill which would change how dams are regulated in SC looks increasingly unlikely to make it to a vote this year

— President Donald Trump’s approval rating has climbed a little in SC since February