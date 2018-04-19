National group to review Lee prison after riot kills seven

South Carolina prison officials have asked a national group to review the state’s procedures after a riot last weekend killed seven inmates and injured 22 more at Lee Correctional Institution.

The Association of State Correctional Administrators (ASCA) responded Thursday to the Department of Corrections request. The move comes just a few days after the melee at the prison outside Bishopville.

ASCA said it will conduct a thorough review led by former Texas prisons director Brad Livingston. SCDC has asked the inspectors to coordinate with its investigators and the State Law Enforcement Division so as not to interfere with the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, a group of state House Democrats asked Director Bryan Stirling for a chance to tour the facility and see security procedures firsthand. A letter from the group outlined concerns that systemic issues are causing lax oversight and dangerous situations.

“The violent incident at Lee Correctional Institution is more than just a tragedy; we are concerned it is indicative of much greater problems within correctional facilities in South Carolina,” the letter states. It is co-signed by State Reps. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, John King, D-Rock Hill, Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, James Smith, D-Columbia, and Will Wheeler, D-Bishopville.

ASCA is made up of the leaders of various state and federal corrections systems across the country, including military facilities.