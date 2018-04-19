USC symposium celebrates 150th anniversary of Fourteenth Amendment

A two-day symposium starting Thursday in Columbia will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The University of South Carolina History Center teamed up with Historic Columbia to commemorate the state’s history during Reconstruction.

The 14th Amendment passed in 1868 and banned states from treating American citizens differently based on their race or background:

All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws. (Section1)

Although the amendment was written with the intention to grant citizenship rights and protection of due process of the law to former slaves, it still has a contemporary purpose.

“It expanded federal protection of citizenship rights in ways that benefitted everyone, not just the formerly enslaved,” history center director Dr. Patricia Sullivan said. “But it was foundational to securing the freedom of people in the aftermath of the Civil War. You’re free but what kind of protection do you have? What does freedom mean?”

Sullivan said the amendment was used during the Civil Rights movement.

“It was the foundation for which the Civil Rights movement was built,” she said. “And the lawyers who went into the South where the states had all these laws really undermining the rights and protections, used that amendment to build a legal insurgency.”

Several historians and attorneys of the Civil Rights movement will be among the speakers.

The principles of the 14th amendment remain relevant today and several speakers will address the subject.

“It has been used to expand federal protection of citizenship rights to women, for gays and lesbians to physically challenged people so I think it’s really held up under the test of time,” Sullivan said. “I think it has served the country very well.”

Sullivan said the event also commemorates the 150th birthday of W.E.B DuBois, “who spent his life working to realize the promise if the 14th Amendment.”

The symposium starts with a keynote address Thursday at Allen University’s Chappelle Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. Click here for the schedule and to register for Friday events.