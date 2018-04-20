Ex-Walhalla police chief accused of demanding prescription drugs from officers, citizens

The former Walhalla police chief has been indicted on three counts, accused of illegally obtaining drugs from officers, their families and private citizens for more than seven years.

The State Attorney General’s Office announced Friday the South Carolina State Grand Jury indicted Ronald Wilbanks on three counts of misconduct in office.

Wilbanks resigned on Tuesday. He had served as police chief of the Oconee County town since 2012 and had been with the department for 12 years.

The indictment claims Wilbanks asked for and illegally obtained narcotics and opiates from officers and subordinates between 2010 and 2017. The officers had obtained the drugs legally for family members of themselves. It also claims he demanded prescription drugs from a private citizens on multiple occasions, even threatening that citizen with retaliation when he refused to provide them. Wilbanks is accused of committing the crimes while in uniform.

The third count accuses Wilbanks of improperly giving a citizen a police department gun as part of a private deal.

All three counts are misdemeanor and involve a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.