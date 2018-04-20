Mom suing SC Secessionist Party after pictures were taken of kids with Confederate flags

A mother is suing the Secessionist Party of South Carolina because pictures were taken of two of her children holding Confederate flags and those pictures were later posted on social media.

The Post and Courier reports that the children are both black and under 10 and the post made them subject to ridicule, the suit says. It happened last June in downtown Charleston.

According to the lawsuit, filed by mother Alicia Greene of North Charleston, the Secessionist group was holding a pro-flag rally.

According to the lawsuit, the children were pressured into being photographed with the Confederate images after first refusing. Also, the photos were taken without their mother’s permission.

The children got separated from their mother. On the same day, the photographs of the two children holding the Confederate flag were posted on social media.

Greene didn’t know about the photos until the pictures of her children had gone viral along with several online remarks.

The civil suit makes various claims, including emotional distress and defamation. It seeks punitive and actual damage. It was filed in Charleston County.