Mother sues SC Secessionist Party over photos of her kids with Confederate flags

A North Charleston mother is suing the Secessionist Party of South Carolina after the group’s members took photos of her two children holding Confederate battle flag images and posting those photos on social media.

The Post and Courier reports both children are black and under age ten 10, which subjected them to public ridicule after the posting.

According to the lawsuit filed by Alicia Greene, the incident happened while the Secessionist group was holding a pro-flag rally in downtown Charleston last June. Her children, who were picnicking with the family in a nearby park at the time, wandered over to look at a fire truck on the scene.

According to the lawsuit, several group members then pressured the children into being photographed with the Confederate images. Greene said the photos were taken without her permission.

Greene said she did not know what happened until the photos had gone viral along with several online remarks.

The civil suit filed in Charleston County court makes various claims, including emotional distress and defamation. It seeks punitive and actual damage.

Secessionist Party director James Bessenger told the newspaper he considered the suit “ridiculous,” saying the children had asked for Confederate flag stickers and the incident occurred in a public space.