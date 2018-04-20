New report shows SC has nation’s third-highest rate of DUI-related deaths

A new report released this week by a consumer research group finds South Carolina has the third-worst rate in the country for DUI-related deaths.

ValuePenguin used the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to find a rate of 6.59 DUI deaths per every 100,000 South Carolinians in 2016, more than twice the national average.

Lead researcher Joe Resendiz (ruh-SEN-deez) said the number of South Carolinians killed in alcohol-related crashes is extremely high compared to its neighboring states. “Despite having less than half of the population of North Carolina, South Carolina as a state had just 23 fewer fatalities in the last year,” he told South Carolina Radio Network. Georgia also reported 57 more deaths in 2016, but has 5 million more people than the Palmetto State.

Montana had the nation’s highest rate at nearly 8.1 deaths per every 100,000 people, while New York was the lowest at 1.4.

Resendiz said one eye-opening stat is just how many fatal crashes involve alcohol in South Carolina. “Of all traffic fatalities, 33 percent of them involved at least one alcohol-impaired driver,” he said. A driver is considered legally impaired if their blood-alcohol content reaches .08 percent

While the ValuePenguin report does not address potential causes, previous studies have blamed DUI laws which are difficult to get convictions and a disproportionate number of rural road deaths. However, the overall rate has dropped over the past decade.