American Legion Legacy Ride provides scholarships for children of fallen military

Nearly 100 American Legion Riders will be rolling across South Carolina this weekend for the 7th annual Legacy Ride.

“We ride more than 600 miles over the weekend across the state and we raise awareness for and we raise donations to support the American Legion Legacy Scholarship Fund,” Post #6 Director L.Z. Harrison, Jr., said.

“We visit various American Legion posts in various towns,” the Columbia-base leader said.

Harrison said the Legacy Scholarship “provides funds to children who’s had a parent killed on active military service since 9/11 as well as those that are rated at 50 percent or more disabled by the Veterans Administration.”

The event raised $64,000 last year, giving It nearly $300,000 total over its first six years in South Carolina. Although many of the South Carolina children who qualify for the scholarship may not have yet reached an age to use it, Harrison said the time comes soon when they will.

“I know as the years progress here and as the children of our fallen heroes become older, then we’ll start seeing much more usage and demand for the fund,” he said. “That’s why we’re trying to raise as much as we can now. So it will be there for eternity.”

The riders will gather Friday night at Post 71 in North Augusta. On Saturday, they will travel through Newberry, Chester, have lunch at Post 31 in Lancaster, then ride through Pageland, Cheraw, Society Hill and spend the night in Florence. On Sunday the ride will travel through Orangeburg and Pelion before lunch at Post 93 in Chapin and ending at the Statehouse in Columbia for a rally.

The public is invited to the Sunday rally and memorial service in Columbia. The riders are expected to arrive at 3:30 p.m.

“Remember and memorialize those fallen,” Harrison said. “And remember their children that are in need of a higher education.”

He asks South Carolina drivers look out for motorcycles, especially during the weekend ride.

“We always ask people to be aware of motorcycles and look twice because we’ll be out there riding this weekend,” he said.

If you would like to donate to the South Carolina American Legion Legacy Scholarship, click here. For more information on the Legacy Scholarship, click here.