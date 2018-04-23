Lane closed along I-20 eastbound bridge over Wateree River after hole discovered

Holes in the asphalt have closed one lane on an Interstate 20 bridge in Kershaw County.

In a release, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said it shut down the right-hand lane of Interstate 20 eastbound over the Wateree River on Monday morning. The closure occurred so crews could make emergency repairs to part of the bridge deck.

“You can see clear through the deck, see exposed rebar” Resident Maintenance Engineer Alan Kozusko said. “So we determined that’s enough that we needed to shut that lane down to be able to do a full-depth repair.”

The repairs include full-depth concrete. SCDOT expects to have all lanes back open Wednesday afternoon.

Kozusko said the bridge is still safe for traffic to use the other lanes. “I don’t want to discount the importance of us getting this repair accomplished,” he said. “But it’s not anything to come to a complete stop and worry about what kind of bridge you’re crossing.”