South Carolina Ports Authority looking at buying land for future use

The South Carolina Ports Authority is looking to buy land further inland for future expansion.

According to The Post and Courier of Charleston, the authority is in talks with a company to buy about 750 acres on the the eastbound side of Interstate 26 near Exit 187.

The authority would develop the site with warehouses and distribution centers designed to handle cargo moving to or from the Port of Charleston more than 40 miles away.

The land near Ridgeville is one of the few available sites in the county that is close to I-26 and has access to a rail line.

Along with the warehouses and distribution centers, the authority said that a “transload” facility could be built at the site. Port-bound exports could be transferred from trucks to rail cars at the site.

The authority’s board of directors could vote at its May 16 meeting to buy the land.