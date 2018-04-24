Ambassador Haley and Sen. Scott to address Clemson graduates

The Class of 2018 will hear from two notable South Carolinians during Clemson University’s commencement ceremonies on May 10 and 11.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and Clemson alumna Nikki R. Haley (‘94) will address graduates from the College of Business and College of Education during the 2:30 p.m. ceremony on Thursday, May 10. Haley will also receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities. The university said in a release Tuesday.

Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will deliver two addresses on Friday. He will speak at the 9:30 a.m. ceremony to students graduating from the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences and College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences; and at the 2:30 p.m. ceremony for the College of Architecture Arts and Humanities and College of Science.

Prior to becoming the 29th U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Haley was elected in 2010 as the first female and first minority governor of South Carolina. She was reelected in 2014 and served until she was appointed to the president’s Cabinet in November 2016.

A Charleston native, Scott has served South Carolina in the U.S. Senate since 2013. He previously served on the Charleston County Council, in the South Carolina State House and the U.S. House of Representatives. In January 2013, Scott was sworn in as U.S. senator from South Carolina. He was reelected in January 2017.

Clemson will confer more than 3,500 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees at four ceremonies in Littlejohn Coliseum. For those unable to attend, the ceremonies can be viewed online at www.clemson.edu/tv/live.

The doctoral hooding ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 10, in the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts.

Additional information about the ceremonies is online here.