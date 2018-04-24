Easley textile plant to shut down, impacting 175 jobs

A textile manufacturing company said Monday it will close its plant in Easley, effectively ending its production presence in the state where it was created.

Alice Manufacturing announced in a release that the company’s Ellison plant would cease operations by June 30. The company employs 175 people at the greige fabric and yarn plant.

“The Ellison plant team has had a proud 50-year history of producing the finest textile products in the world,” company chairman E. Smyth McKissick III, said in a statement. “Thousands of folks have come here for decades to create the highest-quality fabrics. They’ve worked together for a common purpose and have created a community of the very best people.”

The company said it is working to place associates with other companies in Pickens County and offering training as well as scholarships for continuing education to assist with their employees’ transitions.

The release blamed competition from other countries in the global textiles industry. “Once vibrant U.S. and NAFTA markets on which plants like Ellison have depended have changed dramatically due to a flood of imports from producers in non-market economies,” the release said.

Alice expanded into a fashion bedding business in 2000 which is located in New York. The company says it still handles service and distribution from its Easley offices.

McKissick said that though the company is changing how it does business in order to compete, its values have never wavered. Those values include a commitment to team, quality and customer service while producing relevant, market-driven soft goods.

Alice Manufacturing is named for the daughter of the original plant’s founder and has been owned by the McKissick family for five generations.