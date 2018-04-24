Plug in SC helps electric vehicle drivers find charging stations

The Palmetto Clean Fuels Coalition is helping drivers of electric vehicles find charging stations in South Carolina.

The Office of Regulatory Staff Palmetto Clean Fuels Coalition announced the “Plug In SC” campaign in West Columbia Tuesday. The goal is to encourage more people to drive electric vehicles by making it easy for them to find the 208 charging stations located across South Carolina.

ORS Senior Energy Specialist Maeve Mason said the state’s infrastructure is a limiting factor for those who may be considering an electric vehicle.

“South Carolina has a somewhat fragmented and often hard-to-find electric vehicle infrastructure,” she said. “Therefore, we thought to develop this campaign to unify EV (electric vehicle) stakeholders and standardize signage and pavement marking so it’s easier for folks to find, thereby increasing adoption.”

A vehicle market study commissioned by Palmetto Clean Fuels concluded potential buyers were often hesitant to purchase electric vehicles because of concerns about a lack of charging stations.

“Palmetto Clean Fuels hopes that this signage will encourage EV adoption, that people will see that these charging stations are here, know where they’re located,” ORS energy specialist Landon Masters said. “A lot of EV owners know where these charging stations exist. But those that don’t own EVs don’t know that they could buy an EV and maybe charge in the parking garage that’s right beside their work.”

“It’s the chicken or the egg scenario,” Shealy Electrical Wholesalers clean energy project manager Jim Woods said. The company hosted the campaign ribbon-cutting Tuesday. “Will you get a car and worry about range anxiety and are there enough stations? Or do they get the stations out? So it’s a collaborative effort now to deploy these charging stations.”

Shealy Electrical Wholesalers was one of the first companies in the state to adopt the new standardized signage for the charging station at its West Columbia office. It will cost about $440 to standardize the signs and pavement painting for each charging station.

