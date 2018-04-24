Rural SC communities can get federal help fighting opioid epidemic

The U.S Department of Agriculture is offering several grant programs to help rural communities in South Carolina fight the opioid epidemic.

“We’re trying to help in any way we can to reduce the use of opioids,” state USDA rural development director Debbie Turbeville said. “It’s affecting communities. It creates safety issues on roads, loss of productivity in jobs, increase in healthcare demand, and a greater demand for emergency response, law enforcement and judicial resources.”

The USDA is encouraging rural communities to apply for the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grant Program. Telemedicine uses video feeds to help those in rural areas get the medical care they need, even if a specialist is at a hospital miles away.

“Smaller hospitals can actually tie into the larger hospital facilities and they can actually have a video right there where they can actually talk to the physician if they had any questions or concerns about someone’s health,” she said.

The USDA says the grant applicants will receive priority for telemedicine projects with the purpose of providing opioid prevention, treatment or recovery services.

In the Community Facilities grant program, rural communities, non-profit organizations and federally-recognized tribes can apply for grants up to $150,000 for projects such as mobile treatment clinics.

Turbeville said the money can be used “to help build facilities for opioid addiction, buy equipment, help with maybe some counselors, guidance, anything that pertains to decreasing the use of opioids.”

Congress set aside funding for both programs in the 2018 budget.

In order to support programs such as distance learning and telemedicine, broadband connectivity needs to be improved in rural areas.

“Rural areas are getting left out because they don’t have the high-speed internet connection,” Turbeville said. “A lot of the urban areas do and with children at school, they work on computers at school but when they go home they don’t have access . . . If you have broadband, then your telemedicine can tie into that high-speed internet.”

For more information, South Carolina communities can contact their regional USDA office or call 803-765-5165.