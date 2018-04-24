South Carolina could require special paper for all prescriptions written by doctors

A proposal has moved out of the South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee which would require a special type of paper for doctors to write prescriptions.

Committee member State Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Colleton, said the temper-resistant paper is already required for opioid prescriptions. “The law is now for opioid prescriptions you have to already have this type of paper,” she said.

Committee member State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said the paper helps prevents fraudulent prescriptions from being written. “You can’t take it and make a copy of it. If you make a copy of then it says ‘void’ or ‘fake’ on it.”

Matthews said it would not add to the cost of writing prescriptions for doctors. Prescriptions funded by Medicaid and Medicare must be written on the special type of paper.

It would only be required for prescriptions written by physicians. “It wouldn’t apply to those called in obviously if you’ve got a doctor or physician calling in,” Davis said.