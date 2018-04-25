Bill creating new Dept. of Children’s Advocacy heads to governor

South Carolina legislators sent a bill to the governor Wednesday which will create a new state agency to investigate the deaths or serious injuries of children under the state’s custody or care.

The House approved the measure unanimously on Tuesday to combine various investigative or advocacy divisions across state government into a single Department of Children’s Advocacy.

“We are trying to take those agencies… and put them all together in one place with a directive to do something that would be really good for the children in South Carolina.,” State Rep. Bruce Bannister, R-Greenville, said on the House floor.

The new agency would investigate any child’s death or serious injury while in state Department of Social Services, Department of Juvenile Justice, Department of Mental Health, or Department of Disabilities and Special Needs custody or who had an abuse case previously investigated by DSS.

The bill had overwhelming bipartisan support. “I definitely think there is an independent agency that needs to be established to make sure that we can safely insure our children,” State Rep.Rosalyn Henderson-Myers, D-Greenville, said.

S. 805 will also transfer four children’s advocacy “ad litem” programs from the current Department of Administration into the new agency. The change switches over roughly 220 employees from the Continuum of Care for Emotionally Disturbed Children, the Developmental Disabilities Council, the Foster Care Review Board, and the Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program.

The agency will be led by the newly-created State Child Advocate position. The governor must choose the candidate from among three people nominated by the legislative-controlled Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children.