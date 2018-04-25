Dozen SC prison employees arrested in massive contraband, bribery scheme

Federal officials have indicted more than a dozen employees at South Carolina’s prisons agency in bribery and contraband smuggling charges, according to a new report by the Associated Press.

The indictments against 13 corrections employees were unsealed Wednesday and include charges such as bribery, racketeering and wire fraud.

While the indictments were announced just ten days after seven inmates were killed in a massive riot at the Lee Correctional Institution, it appears they are not directly related. However, state officials have claimed the prevalence of contraband phones inside the prison worsened the situation.

Most of the officers are charged with using interstate commerce to facilitate bribery and honest services wire fraud conspiracy. They face up to 25 years in prison on those charges combined.

One of the officers (Joshua Cave) had previously been charged by state officials for taking bribes from an inmate at Allendale Correctional Institution. Another (Shatara Wilson) was arrested in February on charges of smuggling marijuana and liquor into Lee Correctional.

The other indicted employees include:

Sharon Johnson Breeland

Rachel Burgess

James Harvey

Douglas Hawkins

Robert Hill

Darnell Kleckley

Holly Mitchem

Frank Pridgeon

Catherine Prosser

Camille Williams

Miguel Williams

The indictments do not give specifics on how much the employees are accused of receiving or smuggling. The FBI and State Law Enforcement Division are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.