14 SC prison employees arrested in massive contraband, bribery scheme

Federal officials have indicted more than a dozen employees at South Carolina’s prisons agency in bribery and contraband smuggling charges, according to a new report by the Associated Press.

The indictments against 14 corrections employees were unsealed Wednesday and include charges such as bribery, racketeering and wire fraud.

At a press conference Wednesday in Columbia, U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, Beth Drake said all of them were charged separately. “The arrests of fourteen employees of the South Carolina Department of Corrections. These individuals were charged in separate indictments for taking bribes for taking contraband into out South Carolina Department of Corrections.”

Drake said that the employees were from different positions. “The defendants charged include corrections officers, a nurse, food service employees, a groundskeeper. Each is charged with taking bribes to bring contraband to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.”

“Contraband included cell phones, drugs, marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamines, and spice. Alcohol and tobacco,” said Drake.

While the indictments were announced just ten days after seven inmates were killed in a massive riot at the Lee Correctional Institution, it appears they are not directly related. However, state officials have claimed the prevalence of contraband phones inside the prison worsened the situation.

Most of the officers are charged with using interstate commerce to facilitate bribery and honest services wire fraud conspiracy. They face up to 25 years in prison on those charges combined.

One of the officers (Joshua Cave) had previously been charged by state officials for taking bribes from an inmate at Allendale Correctional Institution. Another (Shatara Wilson) was arrested in February on charges of smuggling marijuana and liquor into Lee Correctional.

The other indicted employees include:

Sharon Johnson Breeland

Rachel Burgess

James Harvey

Douglas Hawkins

Robert Hill

Darnell Kleckley

Holly Mitchem

Frank Pridgeon

Catherine Prosser

Camille Williams

Miguel Williams

The indictments do not give specifics on how much the employees are accused of receiving or smuggling.