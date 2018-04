Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC House sets up showdown with the Senate, insists power utility SCE&G must eliminate all of its nuclear-related power rates

— Gov. McMaster repeats threat that he would veto anything less than a full repeal of the rates

— Federal officials announce indictments against 14 former SC prison employees in contraband investigation

— Blacksburg man will spend remainder of his life in prison for killing 2 men, burning their bodies