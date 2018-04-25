South Carolina Senate committee holds off vote on agribusiness and rural business tax credit proposal

The state Senate Finance Committee Tuesday decide to fine-tune a proposal that would establish an agribusiness and rural business tax credit program rather than vote it to the full Senate.

Committee member Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, said he wants to make sure that its done right. “I want to be sure it goes in rural South Carolina. I want to make sure it goes to the farmers and to the rural business. And if we need to tighten it up we can certainly do that.”

The purpose behind the legislation is that through the establishment of an agribusiness and rural business tax credit program the state can take steps to attract capital to stimulate business development in rural areas, retain and attract new agribusinesses and rural businesses and industry, create good-paying rural jobs, and stimulate growth in agribusinesses and rural businesses.

Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, said it brings assets to areas that need it. “It is a bill that really has gained my attention as it relates to the rural community and making those rural kind of investments.”

Campbell said rural parts of the state are not feeling an economic recovery. “It looks at an area that’s been neglected for the biggest of this economic growth.”