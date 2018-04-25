Theater group hopes play on SC Revolutionary War history will be tourist attraction

Actors Theatre of South Carolina hopes a new play featuring the state’s Revolutionary War heroes will become a permanent tourist attraction.

Lowcountry Revolutionaries! America’s First Freedom Fighters opens Thursday night at the Forever Charleston Theatre in downtown Charleston visitor’s center.

It’s the culmination of 12 years of research for actor and Producing Director Chris Weatherhead. She wanted to tell the story of South Carolina’s Revolutionary War heroes whose names didn’t make it into the history textbooks.

“There was a lot more blood that was shed on this land for us to be a free nation than anywhere in the 13 colonies,” she said. “And I have discovered these amazing heroes over the years and it’s just a lot of fun to put it together.”

Weatherhead said after the April opening, the play will return during Charleston’s tourist season in October and December.

“We really want to offer this as an attraction to a lot of the groups and individuals that come in to visit our city because they’re not getting the American Revolution here the way they should and it’s a real honor and privilege for us to do so,” she said.

Weatherhead’s previous work focused on one of South Carolina’s heroes, John Laurens. She was involved in the award-winning film John Laurens’ War, which was shot in the Lowcountry and featured actors involved with the Actors Theatre. Discussions are currently underway with a yet-unnamed network to air the film nationally.

Laurens is featured in Lowcountry Revolutionaries! America’s First Freedom Fighters, played by the same actor who portrayed him in the film.

“We have eight different heroes and they all are telling their stories one by one but the one guy who’s talking gets interrupted by the next guy and they may or may not know each other and there’s some great camaraderie,” Weatherhead said, who plays Rebecca Brewton Motte.

“Learning about every single one of these people, they’re all amazing,” said Air Force veteran and actor David Perez, who plays John Featherston, an African-American Marine who was crucial in Charleston harbor’s naval defense. “We just want everybody to get just an amazing theatrical experience and just really tell the story of amazing people throughout history.”

Perez enjoyed living in Charleston so much when he was stationed there in the Air Force, he decided to stay and remain immersed in the city’s rich history. He served five tours overseas.

“When I was stationed here, I fell in love with it,” he said. “Coming out of the military I just stayed here but I never knew anything about any of these people. I think the show is a very good thing to let people know about all the history that surrounds Charleston.”

“With the amount of history that is just buried within South Carolina that nobody really knows about, so the show running continuously over and over the years will just be an amazing thing not only for tourists but an amazing thing for people just here, growing up in the city learning about all these amazing people,” Perez said.

“Ours is going to be a one on one meeting that the audience has with some amazing people, telling secrets and stories and incidents,” Weatherhead described. “They’re going to see folks up close and in their costumes.”

The cast is supported with creative percussion by Tracy Bush of the acclaimed Taiko Charleston drumming group, and includes songs of the period.

“There’s just some interesting values that these people had that they felt were worth dying for: freedom and liberty and a lot of things that are very, very basic to Americans,” she said.

Lowcountry Revolutionaries runs April 26-29 at the theatre inside the Charleston Visitor’s Center at 375 Meeting Street downtown. For ticket information or to reserve a seat call the visitors center at 843-696-2761. Click here for more information. Cash and checks only will be accepted at the door.

Click here for information on Actors Theatre of South Carolina.

Heroes depicted in Lowcountry Revolutionaries (descriptions provided by Chris Weatherhead):

Francis Marion – The Swamp Fox – escaped occupation by the British in Charleston, fought in Lowcountry Swamps with his band of men…white, Black, slave and free

Captain Henry Felder – led militia’s who helped repel the British in 1775 at Sullivan’s Island – chosen to make gunpowder for our Patriot government – burned out twice and killed by Tories

Rebecca Motte – tricked British General occupying her house has headquarters on King Street and later gave flaming arrows to The Swamp Fox to burn her mansion in Fort Motte to force British surrender

John Featherston – African American naval marine under attack in first British firing on an American ship in Charleston Harbor – later a brave artillery gunner at Fort Moultrie

Emily Geiger – courageous 16-year-old spy went through Redcoat occupied territory to carry a secret message from General Greene to General Sumter, was captured and tricked the Tories

Peter Harris – Catawba native, fierce American patriot fought in the Battle of Stono River against British ships and Hessian troops

Mary Tenor – African American mother and two sons valiantly tricked Loyalists who were hanging her Christian master, saving his life

John Laurens – one of our greatest American abolitionists, fought slavery 90 years before it ended while fighting as a top aide to General George Washington… killed in ambush in Beaufort in the last weeks of the war. (He is also a character in the play “Hamilton” and fought a duel for the honor of General Washington)