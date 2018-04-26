Some hospitals in South Carolina get A’s for safe

Hospitals in the Beaufort, Charleston, Florence, Greenville and Rock Hill regions scored high in a new hospital safety report. However, noticeably absent were facilities in Columbia.

According to The State newspaper, the ratings are from the Leapfrog Group. The survey is based entirely on errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

Of the 41 hospitals across South Carolina that were ranked, 14 received an A grade. Two received a D. None were given an F.

Both hospitals which scored Ds are Palmetto Health Baptist in Columbia and Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties.

According to Leapfrog, these grades are based on safety data and represent a hospital’s overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.

South Carolina hospital safety grades

Aiken Regional Medical Centers C

AnMed Health Medical Center A

Baptist Easley Hospital B

Beaufort Memorial Hospital A

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital A

Carolinas Hospital System A

Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center B

Coastal Carolina Hospital B

Colleton Medical Center B

Conway Medical Center B

East Cooper Medical Center A

Grand Strand Medical Center-B

Greenville Memorial Hospital A

Hillcrest Memorial Hospital A

Hilton Head Hospital B

KershawHealth Medical Center C

Lexington Medical Center B

Mary Black Memorial Hospital C

McLeod Loris B

McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee A

McLeod Seacoast C

Medical University of South Carolina University Medical Center B

Newberry County Memorial Hospital A

Oconee Memorial Hospital A

Palmetto Health Baptist D

Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge C

Palmetto Health Richland C

Palmetto Health Tuomey C

Piedmont Medical Center A

Providence Health B

Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties D

Roper Hospital B

Self Regional Healthcare A

Spartanburg Regional Medical Center B

Springs Memorial Hospital C

St. Francis Eastside A

St. Francis Hospital – Downtown A

Summerville Medical Center B

Tidelands Health Waccamaw Community Hospital B

Tidelands Health Georgetown Memorial Hospital C

Trident Medical Center B

SOURCE: hospitalsafetygrade.org