Inmate lawsuit claims wrongdoing by corrections officers at South Carolina prison

A new lawsuit filed by more than two dozen South Carolina prison inmates claim corrections officers trafficked drugs and had sex with convicts, among other accusations.

The State newspaper reports the lawsuit was filed in a federal court on behalf of inmates in protective custody at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia. The suit claims the inmates were discriminated against by corrections officers and that the officers were involved in drug trafficking, did not let inmates take part in programs and even had sex with inmates.

The 28 inmates in Broad River’s Statewide Protective Custody Program sued the prison’s warden, two correctional officers and a department official for supposedly violating inmate’s civil rights.

Members of the Protective Custody program are housed in separate quarters and are often individuals kept away from other inmates due to the nature of their convictions. The inmates named in the lawsuit include convicted serial killer Todd Kohlhepp and former Citadel summer counselor (and convicted child sex offender) Louis “Skip” ReVille.

Protective Custody Program inmates have been housed at Broad River since 2016. The lawsuit claims members of the prison’s general population are treated better.