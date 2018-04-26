SC health agencies, law enforcement, encouraging Drug Take Back Day Saturday

Leave unused prescription drugs in your home and someone could steal them and use them as a doorway to addiction.

Throw them out and they could poison the environment, or someone could find the bottle and break into your house looking for more. Flush them down the toilet and the chemicals could taint local waterways.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says the best way to dispose of unused or expired prescription medication is to drop them off at authorized sites as part of National Drug Take Back day.

“Proper disposal of medications is extremely important because we’re seeing that prescriptions are so easily available and accessible in households that oftentimes substance use and misuse is starting in the medicine cabinet,” said Kaytee Watson, Community Relations Coordinator with Lexington Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Commission. “Four out of five heroin users started with prescription pain medication and there’s about five million painkiller prescriptions that are filled in South Carolina each year.”

Watson said many of LRADAC’s clients in drug addiction treatment told counselors they started abusing drugs with those they found in homes.

“We’re also seeing that youth are reporting it’s very easy to access medications, whether it be through their parents’ medicine cabinet, friends, family, etcetera. They’re able to easily access these medications and then start experimenting with them,” she said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, prescription opioid overdoses were involved in the deaths of 550 South Carolinians in 2016. First responders in South Carolina had to administer the opioid antidote naloxone to suspected opioid overdose victims 7,213 times in 2017, a 12% percent increase from 2016.

“Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that could lead to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, or overdose,” said Shelly Kelly, DHEC’s Director of Health Regulation. “Studies show that over half of abused prescription drugs are obtained -often unknowingly- from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.”

Watson said if you dispose of prescription drugs in the trash, someone could find them and break into your house to search for more. Or they end up as an environmental hazard in a landfill.

“We really want to make sure that we are allowing the DEA to take these medications and dispose of them properly,” she said. “We don’t want them to be put back into our landfills or our water supplies.”

While storing prescription drugs in your home, Watson recommends you do so safely: keep them locked up, keep them in their bottles, don’t put loose drugs into a plastic baggie for storage, and keep track of the quantities of prescription drugs you have.

Many law enforcement agencies throughout South Carolina are participating in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday. Click here to search for a location near you or for more information.

Last October Americans turned in 456 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,300 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 14 previous Take Back events, the DEA and its partners have taken in more than 4,500 tons of pills.