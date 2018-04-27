Air show returns to former Myrtle Beach air base this weekend

Military jets will be flying again this weekend over the former site of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

“It’s the first air show back at the air base area,” JLC AirShow Management president John Cowman said. “I’ve been told there’s been a couple of air shows back over the beach but that was like, maybe 10 or 15 years ago.”

Wings Over Myrtle Beach is the first air show to be held at the site of the base which closed in 1993. The show will feature ground exhibits, war birds, demonstrations and acts in the air. Its feature performance will be the Navy Blue Angels.

“We’re very fortunate to be hosting the United States Navy Blue Angels jet demonstration team as our headliner, along with the United States Air Force F-16 Viper Team,” Cowman said. “And then we’ve got a whole host of world-class acrobatic performers.”



He calls it “a family-themed patriotic event” that includes plenty of entertainment on the ground should the weather limit flights.

“We cover the civilian side, general aviation, all the way to modern-day war birds and we’ll be having and hosting the United States Air Force brand new F-35 Lightning II will be flying and also on display.”

Wings Over Myrtle Beach is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the former air base, which has been converted into the Market Common. Click here for information.