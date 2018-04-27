Final days of SC Senate session could be dominated by dismemberment abortion ban debate

South Carolina’s Senate moved along party lines Thursday to put “dismemberment abortion” ban legislation on special order, meaning it receives debate priority over all other bills.

The phrase is used by opponents to describe the “dilation and evacuation” procedure most common among second-trimester abortions. The procedure requires a physician use forceps to break apart a live fetus in order to remove it from the womb.

State Sen. Larry Grooms, R-Berkeley, argued the Senate recently debated humane executions of death row inmates.

“This is about the sanctity of life. This is about who we are,” he said. “And if we have debates over the humane way of putting to death a prisoner who has committed atrocities, then let’s give consideration to the unborn child.”

State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said placing the proposal on special order would ensure nothing else gets done in the final two weeks of the session. “I’m not opposed to debating it,” he said on the Senate floor. “But I just want everybody to be clear: what we’re doing is that we’re going to take the last six days of this session and not get to anything else.”

Opponents of the legislation said similar laws passed in Kentucky and Texas brought lawsuits against the states to halt the ban from taking effect. “It’s not the law in any state that passed it because it’s been enjoined by the federal courts everywhere,” Hutto, an attorney, said.

Democrats will almost certainly filibuster debate. The measure passed the House last year.

“A child capable of feeling pain, a child whose heart is beating, but yet we allow this procedure to be legal in our state,” Grooms said.