SC receives $81 million from annual tobacco settlement money

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced Friday the state’s share of annual tobacco settlement money will total more than $81 million.

The money equals the state’s share of the annual tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (“MSA”) payment.

“These payments are incredibly important to the taxpayers of South Carolina because they mean the tobacco companies are repaying the state for some of the costs related to smoking,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said in the announcement.

South Carolina was among the 46 states involved in the massive 1998 settlement with four major cigarette manufacturers More than four dozen additional companies have since signed on to the settlement. The parties involved agreed for annual payments to each state to help reimburse them for healthcare costs blamed on tobacco. The agreement also restricted how much tobacco companies could advertise and market their products.

The state has received more than $1.5 billion from its share of tobacco MSA payments the past 20 years..