Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— New numbers show the current flu outbreak has been one of South Carolina’s worst in several years

— 83 names were read at South Carolina’s transportation agency as it unveiled a new monument for employees killed on the job

— U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he thinks President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize if Korean meetings achieve goals

— State investigators say a father and son made threats against a Kershaw County deputy while in jail