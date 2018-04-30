SC prisons director says ‘productive day’ in DC discussing prison cell phone blocking

South Carolina’s prisons director said he spent “a productive day” in Washington, D.C., on Monday discussing potential solutions to jam cell phone signals in prisons.

Monday was one of many trips Department of Corrections director Bryan Stirling has taken to the nation’s capital to discuss the issue and encourage the FCC to rule in favor of blocking cell phone signals at prisons.

“What came out of it was we’re going to be doing some testing on various technologies to include jamming, managed access, beacon technology and some technology that the cell phone companies are going to come up with,” he said. “Because they know their technology better than we do, to try to find a solution.”

Stirling said he and counterparts from California, Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee and the Federal Bureau of Prisons met with representatives from the cell phone companies, their lobbyists and trade groups Monday. A member of the Federal Communications Commission also attended.

“They’re willing to work with us,” he said.

He called South Carolina Radio Network from Washington Monday after the meeting.

“We’ll continue to keep the FCC notified and educated in what’s going on,” Stirling said. “They had a representative there so they’re fully aware of what’s going on but we think that getting together and talking and continuing the dialogue in setting up these tests is the best thing that we can do going forward and that will be the quickest solution.”

When asked if the representatives from the cell phone industry agreed with his assessment that contraband cell phones were to blame for the deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution two weeks ago which killed seven inmates and injured 22 others, Stirling responded, “They’re aware of what happened at Lee and what’s happened at other correctional facilities across the country.”

“The process, the way I look at it, basically started today with the plan that they gave us,” he said. “And over the next several months we will look at these tests and examine them and figure out what is the most efficient, safest and cost effective for states to stop this very serious public safety issue.”

Stirling thanked Gov. Henry McMaster for his support and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who had representatives at the meetings.

“Without their help and influence, I’m not sure I’d be talking to you about hopefully a potential solution to this problem right now.”