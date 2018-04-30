Coastal Carolina teacher residency program helps address teacher shortage

An educator-in-residence program offered by Coastal Carolina University is an attempt to address the teacher shortage in South Carolina.

The program allows students who are working on their masters’ degrees in education to participate in a residency similar to how medical students receive practical training.

“It’s a residency program for our graduate students,” the school’s education graduate program manager Jessica Handy said. “This is a great way that we can help communities get teachers into their schools, participate in their teaching practicums in different counties and then hopefully get hired in those counties and stay in those counties,” she said.

Students in the program do their practicum teaching in Georgetown County schools and live in apartments CCU leases in downtown Georgetown.

This is the first year for the program, available currently for eight graduate students or first-year teachers.

“Students are getting their master’s degrees and they’re also getting certified to teach in 14 months,” she said. “So it’s a quick way for someone to become a certified teacher.”

“This is the perfect stepping stone between college and career,” said educator-in-residence Sarah Vicini, who is teaching at Carvers Bay High School. “The grad assistantship pairs us with faculty in the schools where we student-teach. We have a fantastic apartment, a job, and roommates to help with homework. We have a close-knit community here.”

The program also addresses housing costs that some young teachers cannot meet.

“First year teachers have a struggle to find housing and so a lot of districts struggle to get teachers if there’s nowhere for them to live or if they can’t afford what is available,” Handy said. “So we wanted to offer this to a first year teacher who would be a great addition to any school.”

Although the program currently is only offered in Georgetown County, CCU plans to expand it into other counties.

“It’s a part of our plan in the future too, looking at other districts and cooperating with other districts in this because we want to make sure that if candidates get jobs in these districts that there’s housing available to them,” she said.

Handy said other schools and districts have shown interest in participating. Schools in Dillon County may soon be involved.

“Our whole institution is really concerned with the teacher shortage and this is a great solution for some of those other issues that are facing first year teachers or people who are trying to become teachers,” she said.

