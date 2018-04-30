Looming filibuster could be the end of SC Senate session

South Carolina’s Senate returns back to Columbia on Tuesday as this year’s regular session draws to a close, but a bill banning what is known as “dismemberment abortion” could halt anything else from getting done.

State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, has threatened to filibuster the bill, and Republicans lack the votes needed to sit him down.

“We’ve got six days left and if this is how we want to end this session, and this is how we’ll end this session. But I submit to you there are a lot of other important matters that face this state,” Hutto said on the Senate floor Thursday.

“I think what we’re saying to the people of South Carolina with all the things that are facing us, with the electrical debacle, with education, with other things, with the budget coming back that we’re going to get tied up in this Senate for the next six days and this is all we’re going to talk about,” Hutto said.

The method known as dilation and evacuation to those in the field requires a physician use forceps to break apart the fetus in order to remove it from the womb. It is considered the most common procedure among second-trimester abortions in South Carolina and are normally performed in hospitals due to a pregnancy complication.

But anti-abortion lawmakers find the procedure disturbing given the development of the fetus by four months.

Unless Republicans can come up with the majority needed to end the filibuster, Hutto has threatened to keep several other bills from passing this year. Including any proposed legislation dealing with the sale of SCANA in the wake of the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project last year.

According to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, roughly 20 or 30 such procedures are performed each year in South Carolina. The agency does not track the reasons for each abortion.