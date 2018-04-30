National Park Service cuts back on hours for historic site in Mount Pleasant

Officials are cutting back on the number of days that the public can visit the former plantation site of a South Carolinian who signed the Constitution.

The National Park Service announced last week it will no longer open Charles Pinckney National Historic Site on Mondays and Tuesdays, beginning April 30. The Mount Pleasant park is located at Pinckney’s former plantation, although limited traces remain of the original home. An 1828 cottage at the park now functions as a museum and visitor center.

“While we know there will be an impact on the public, we believe visitors will come on the five days a week the park is open” Superintendent Tracy Stakely said in the announcement. “This closure will provide the park an opportunity to review park operations in order to provide a better visitor experience.”

The Park Service said it is reviewing operations at the Pinckney site, including hours and visitor needs. The site currently has free admission, although many visitors to the Charleston area do not know of its existence since it is located in Mount Pleasant, roughly ten miles east of the tourist-heavy peninsula. The park had roughly 54,000 visitors last year (compared to more than 896,000 at Fort Sumter National Monument in the Charleston harbor).

The announcement said several key staff positions have been recently vacated and are in the process of being filled. These positions are critical for daily visitor services operations. The closure will allow the park to better serve the public on the days it is open which includes offering ranger programs on the weekends. The park is also planning several music concerts to be offered over the summer. Traditionally, visitation on Mondays and Tuesdays is less than the other days of the week.

The park is open Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 am – 5 pm, except Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and New Year’s days.