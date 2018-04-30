Proposal which lowers littering fines advances out of SC Senate committee

A proposal which changes the fines for littering in South Carolina has advanced out of a state Senate committee.

The proposed legislation advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee. With just six working days left in the regular legislative session, it’s not clear if the proposal will get a vote by the full Senate.

State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said the current fines are relativity high and that some officers are reluctant to write tickets for offenders. “Even some of the littering officers said they’re not going to arrest somebody for a cigarette butt if… they’re going to get a $200 fine.”

Hutto said the current fine scale is a bit extreme. “The penalties we have are so high that they would end up in circuit court and then the cases, they just went away.”

The bill would also change the court littering fines go through. “I know this sounds maybe counterintuitive, but it reduces the penalties on littering so that they can get into magistrate’s court,” Hutto said.

The House has already passed the legislation.