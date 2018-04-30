Vulnerable adult protections headed to governor for signature

State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, says he knows all too well the dangers of predatory companies which seek out vulnerable adults in South Carolina.

He said his mother-in-law was repeatedly called from an individual who claimed she needed to buy insurance or else risk losing her car. Davis said the woman lives in an assisted-living community and became confused at the repeated calls, but eventually relented and gave the individual her checking account information.

“Thankfully she mis-transposed some numbers so it wasn’t the right account number,” Davis said. “But I looked into the company and found out that it and others like it have a business model actually predicated upon swindling vulnerable adults who are in assisted living facilities.”

A new bill headed to Gov. Henry McMaster would increase the penalties on companies which fraudulently prey on vulnerable

The measure approved unanimously by the state House last week would significantly increase the penalties against individuals or businesses which use deceptive practices to obtain money or sensitive information from vulnerable adults. Those are individuals above age 18 who are unable to care for themselves due to a physical or mental disability.

“The whole idea here is to have a law which acts as an effective deterrent against this sort of predatory behavior,” he said.

The law would allow a victim to recover three times the amount of actual loss or $3,000 for each violation, whichever is greater. A court could also put a hold on the business’s accounts. It would also allow for the state Department of Consumer Affairs to issue cease-and-desist orders and impose penalties of up to $10,000 per violation.

The law could make the violation a misdemeanor if the total value of the money or property lost is $2,00 or less. Any total above that amount could be classified as a felony for anyone found guilty.