Legislature moves closer towards making SC schools chief an appointed position

Members of the House voted Tuesday to make South Carolina’s top education official an appointed position — clearing the way for an eventual referendum asking voters if they want to keep electing the job.

However, lawmakers still have not approved the proposed constitutional amendment which would put the question to voters. The state Constitution currently requires voters to choose South Carolina’s schools chief every four years. The bill to set a referendum remains in the Senate Judiciary Committee more than a year after it passed the House.

The House voted 83-26 Tuesday to accept S. 27, which would allow the governor to pick the state’s education superintendent and sets qualifications for the job. Another procedural vote would send the bill to McMaster.

Under the law, 2018 would be the final time voters pick an education superintendent. Current superintendent Molly Spearman supports the position becoming part of the governor’s Cabinet. She is favored to win reelection this year over her Democratic opponent Israel Romero.

Even if the constitutional question is not posed to voters this year, lawmakers could still conceivably have time to put it on the ballot for the 2020 elections.

The proposal would require any appointee have minimum of a master’s degree and experience in public education or operational and financial management in finance, economics, accounting, law, or business. Senators would need to approve the governor’s choice.