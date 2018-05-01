Watchdog group files complaint into former SC congressman’s real estate dealings

A watchdog group has filed an ethics complaint against a former South Carolina congressman who now serves in the Trump administration.

The nonpartisan group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) filed the complaint Monday against Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who is also serving as the Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Mulvaney represented northern South Carolina in Congress for seven years.

The complaint accused Mulvaney’s business Lancaster Collins Road, LLC of avoiding debts on property it owns by “unusual and potentially dishonest steps.” The accusations stem from a loan Lancaster Collins Road used to purchase land it hoped to eventually develop. However, those plans fell through after the 2007 housing market crash.

CREW said Mulvaney used a second business in which he had a partial ownership — Indian Land Ventures, LLC — to buy out one bank’s share of a lien on the property, undercutting a real estate firm owed $1.4 million by essentially taking the bank’s place in line. Indian Land then moved to foreclose on the property, essentially allowing it to sell the property without repaying the real estate firm’s debt. Indian Land was able to finance the buyout with a loan from Southern First bank, which falls under the CPFB’s regulatory powers.

“As acting director of the CFPB, Mulvaney is expected to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive, or abusive practices and take action against companies that break the law,” CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said in a statement. “His real estate dealings, and his apparent failure to come clean about them to the Senate, appear to be at odds with his legal and ethical requirements and run directly counter to the basic principles he is expected to uphold at the CFPB.”

The complaint also referenced Mulvaney’s 2017 confirmation hearing before the Senate Budget Committee. During the hearing, he told the committee members the loan was “uncontested,” when he knew or should have known otherwise.

CREW sent the complain to members of the Senate Budget Committee and the Federal Reserve’s inspector general’s office.

Mulvaney has not publicly responded to the complaint.