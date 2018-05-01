Shrimp season could be delayed in South Carolina

A cold winter could mean fewer shrimp, which could spell a delay for South Carolina’s shrimping season.

Sunday marked the unofficial start to the shrimping season, but The Post and Courier reports cold weather in January had a negative impact on the crop.

After a cold winter that made for the fifth worst die-off of fish and shellfish since the 1950s, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) indicated it could delay the opening of the main shrimping grounds until June.

So far, the agency says survey nets are coming back emptier.

DNR opens the harvest when the water starts warming up and surveys pick up good numbers of shrimp. But the water has remained cool this spring and temperatures are just now starting to climb into the high 60-to-70 degree range.

Shrimping has been dropping for some time as captains have been hit with higher costs, uncertain harvests, and prices that have not kept up. A promotion over the years of the region’s distinct catch has not been able to turn things around.