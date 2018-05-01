Tougher utility regulations advance out of SC Senate committee

Utilities doing business in South Carolina could face stricter laws as a result of the massive failed nuclear expansion project at VC Summer.

The state Senate Judiciary Committee advanced legislation Tuesday which creates a new consumer advocate to represent customers and gives the Office of Regulatory Staff the ability to subpoena documents from utilities, like South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G).

The new consumer advocate would intervene on behalf of customers amid disputes between them and any utility. The consumer advocate would also be involved if a utility made a request for a rate increase.

The committee also advanced a bill which will prohibit other electric utilities from using the Base Load Review Act, which enabled SCE&G to continue to charge its electric customers for the failed expansion at the Fairfield County. Prior to 2007, utilities had to finish work before they could pass on the cost to customers.

Both bills were passed by the state House of Representatives earlier this year.

The utility legislation will now head to the Senate floor with just a few days left in the legislative session.