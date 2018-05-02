Greenville County clears four deputies involved in fatal March shooting

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says it has cleared the deputies involved in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old Jermaine Massey back in March.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Flood confirmed the four deputies had been cleared by the county Office of Professional Standards, which found they did not violate the department’s policies and standards. The four have not been identified publicly.

“They have been cleared, indicating they have followed all the proper policy and procedures associated with an officer-involved shooting,” Flood said. “They are back on the road, no longer on paid administrative leave.”

The State Law Enforcement Division is still investigating.

Deputies responded to Massey’s home after he requested help following a fight with his girlfriend. The Greenville News reports Massey had called 911 on himself, saying he suffers from bipolar disorder and had said he felt like killing his family. Sheriff Will Lewis said at the time that deputies responded to a disturbance at Massey’s home and found several people who were “potential hostage victims.” Lewis said Massey refused to drop the knife and one of the deputies fired when Massey moved towards the deputies with the weapon.

Massey was black. SLED said the officer involved is white.

Massey’s family and community activists have called for more transparency in the case, saying the Greenville man had told dispatchers he was suffering from a mental illness but deputies still used force in their response.

Lewis has been suspended from office since the shooting, due to an unrelated investigation. A Greenville County grand jury returned two indictments accusing the sheriff of misconduct in how he handled a sexual relationship with a female employee and obstruction of justice.