Pregnancy workplace accommodations proposal advances in SC Senate

South Carolina’s Senate is taking up a proposal that would require workplaces provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant employees.

State Sen. Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, said the bill defines what the accommodations are. “Specifically provides certain things that a business might do like providing more frequent bathroom breaks, allowing modification of food and drink policy.”

The bill, which passed the House last year, requires businesses in South Carolina to provide accommodations to women who are pregnant during the course of their pregnancy.

Hutto partnered with State Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, to help amend the bill on Tuesday so it was tied more with state law rather than the federal Americans With Disabilities Act. Senators could debate the bill further on Wednesday.

“It basically is defined as individuals with medical needs arising out of pregnancy, childbirth or related medical condition,” Hutto said.