DNR hopes for public’s help on successful sea turtle nesting season

As the sea turtle nesting season begins in South Carolina, wildlife experts are hopeful that the number of nests continues to grow.

“We’ve had really good years recently and we’re hopefully looking forward to another successful season this year,” state Department of Natural Resources spokeswoman Erin Weeks said.

Weeks said four of the last five nesting seasons in South Carolina have been record-breaking in terms of nests laid.

“2013, ’15, ’16, and ’17 we have had the largest nest numbers laid since we started recording in the late 80s, so that’s really good,” she said, especially for the most common of four species found in South Carolina: the loggerhead.

“We are really excited that we have seen over the past 10 years an increase in their nesting numbers,” Weeks said. “Not just in South Carolina but in our neighboring states as well.”

Loggerheads are protected under federal law and are listed under federal Endangered Species Act as “threatened.”

“We really feel like we are starting to see the turnaround for them since they’ve been protected and there have been conservation efforts to help them for about 30 to 40 years now,” Weeks said.

Since it takes 30 years for a loggerhead turtle to reach sexual maturity, those animals affected by the protections and conservation efforts established 40 years ago may now be contributing to the rise in numbers.

“That’s a long time the animal has to survive before it can even contribute to the next generation of sea turtles,” Weeks argued. “We really feel like that first batch of turtles that we’ve helped through the first series of conservation campaigns and efforts, they’re finally reaching sexual maturity and so they’re finally contributing to the new generations of sea turtles and we think that is what we’re starting to see, is all these decades of conservation efforts are finally paying off, which is exciting for us.”

But, Weeks insisted, “It still has a very long way to go” before sea turtles are considered “recovered” or “stable.”

That means humans still have to help them when they come ashore to nest.

“If you live on a beachfront property or if you’re staying in a beachfront house, it’s going to be really important during nesting season and hatchling season to make sure that your beachfront lights are off at night to avoid disorienting nesting turtles and hatchlings later in the summer,” she said.

If you’re walking on the beach at night, do not take a light with you.

“It’s important to avoid using artificial light like flashlights and also, if you get lucky enough to actually encounter a sea turtle on the beach, you always want to respect that animal from a distance,” Weeks said. “Give it a wide berth and observe it from far away so that you don’t interfere with the nesting activity.”

Don’t disturb nests. Female sea turtles lay their eggs in holes they dig high enough to avoid getting flooded.

“When they do come ashore they leave a real tell-tale trail in the sand,” Weeks said. “It kind of looks like a big caterpillar came up the sand.”

Weeks warns boaters to be on the lookout for turtles in the water.

“Boat strikes have actually become the leading cause of death for sea turtles in South Carolina so it’s really important to be on the lookout for them. Especially when you’re in small tidal creeks where they like to hang out and forage.”

If you hook one while fishing, call the SCDNR wildlife hotline right away at 1-800-922-5431. Weeks recommends people save that number in their phones in case of a wildlife emergency anywhere, anytime, in South Carolina.

“Sea turtle eggs and hatchlings–they face the gamut in terms of threats,” Weeks said. “It’s really hard to mature from a little egg to an adult sea turtle. Very few of them actually make it to adulthood and that’s because they’ve got so many challenges along the way.”

Click here for a link to the SCDNR Sea Turtle Conservation Program.