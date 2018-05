Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says it has cleared the deputies involved in a fatal shooting

— Judge gives a more than $13,000 secured bond to a teen accused of fleeing a police chase, killing three others after a crash

— Proposal on term limits for state legislators advances out of a state Senate subcommittee

— A popular 18th Century plantation has opened a new $6.5 million visitor center and museum