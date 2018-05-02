Vote in South Carolina Senate to end filibuster on partial abortion ban legislation

Some Republicans in the state Senate Wednesday voted to end the filibuster on a bill that would ban partial abortion.

Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, is an ardent supporter of the ban. “I’m trying to amend the bill to keep it in line with what I consider to be pro-life principals,” said Cash on the floor of the Senate Wednesday evening.

With over 160 amendments to the bill, it could be some time before there is a vote on the actual legislation. And there are just a few days left in the regular session.

Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, who opposes the ban, said the debate on the proposal should not have ended. “This deserves a serious debate. We should not have had cloture,” Malloy said on the floor of the Senate.

When the proposal to ban the method that uses forceps to abort the fetus was put on special order last week to be debated, many said that it would take the remaining time left in the session and other important issues would not get done.